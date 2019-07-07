Image Source : TWITTER Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 16: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 225 crore mark

Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, continues its strong run at the box office. The box office collection of Kabir Singh has crossed the Rs 175 crore mark on its tenth day. Kabir Singh, the romantic drama film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles has emerged as Shahid Kapoor's highest solo grosser at the box office. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, the box office collection of Kabir Singh on its opening day was a whopping Rs 20.21 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the box office numbers of Kabir Singh. The box office collection of Kabir Singh is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore mark soon.

"#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz", Taran Adarsh said.

#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

Furthermore, Taran Adash wrote, "#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 125 cr: Day 7 ₹ 150 cr: Day 9 ₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13 ₹ 225 cr: Day 16 India biz"

Days taken to reach ₹ 225 cr... 2019 releases...

#KabirSingh: Day 16

#Uri: Day 38

Kabir Singh is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is the only movie, which did not release on a holiday. Kabir Singh has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics and the film boasts of an ensemble star cast. Kabir Singh was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas.

Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore).