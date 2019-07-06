Image Source : TWITTER Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 15: Shahid Kapoor's film roars loud on Friday despite new releases

Latest Bollywood film Kabir Singh has turned out to be the best trending film of 2019 in terms of the box office. The movie which opened to a massive Rs 20.21 crore at the box office and went to earn Rs 70.83 crore in its opening weekend, collected Rs 213.20 crore in just 14 days of its release, is still the first choice of the moviegoers so much so that it has delivered well on its third Friday.

"#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri... Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun... Will cross ₹ 225 cr today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 218.60 cr. India biz", writes trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In its first week, Kabir Singh raked in an impressive sum of Rs. 134 crore and added Rs. 78 crore in its second week (currently running), pushing the total to Rs. 213 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Kabir Singh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: Rs. 213.20 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote in a Twitter post. So far, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike holds the top spot on 2019's list of highest grossing films with over Rs. 240 crore.

In a recent post, Shahid Kapoor shared on Instagram,"Thank you for understanding him, forgiving him, loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults... He is flawed, so are we all... The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved."

"Here's to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life," Shahid wrote. Read his post here: