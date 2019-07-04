Kabir Singh box office collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 200 crore mark

Kabir Singh box office collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has been able to cross Rs 200 crore at the box office and emerged as one of the highest-grossing filmsof 2019. and Kiara Advani's latest release Kabir Singh is shinning bright at the box office. The movie denies to slow down its pace at the box office. The film was able to bag Rs 134.42 crore in the first week of its release. On day 13, the film is all set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark today.

Kabir Singh earned a total of Rs 9.07 crore on Monday, July 1, and Rs 8 .31 crore on Tuesday, which brings the collection to Rs 198.95 crore. It is expected to make around 7 crores approx today.

#KabirSingh will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 13]... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: ₹ 198.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

Kabir Singh has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2019.

#KabirSingh continues to sparkle... Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it’s poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [₹ 80 cr +/-]... Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and has been helmed by the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is the story of a short-tempered surgeon who becomes hell-bent on destructing himself after the girl he loves gets married to someone else.

KABIR SINGH REVIEW

Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart.

Also Read

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor's movie rakes in Rs 198.85 crore

Kabir Singh Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor is heart and soul of this scene-to-scene remake of Arjun Reddy