Judgementall Hai Kya Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s crazy murder mystery will get you hooked

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer जजMental Hai Kya trailer has finally hit the internet and how. The film has been in the limelight for various reasons ever since it was announced. From the controversies related to the release date of the film clashing with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 to objections raised about the title of the film, जजMental Hai Kya underwent a roller coaster ride. However, the trailer has finally made it to the viewers, and it consists of everything one expected it to be.

Kangana Ranaut as Bobby and Rajkummar Rao as Keshav in the जजMental Hai Kya trailer give you goosebumps with their story but as the taglines say, 'Trust no one'. At the beginning of the video, viewers are forced to believe that Bobby and Keshav are on the same side of the story but by the end of it, what remains is the confusion if they are manipulating the police or taking the game of craziness to another level. There is no denying that both Kangana and Rajkummar Rao impress with their performance and enchants you to listen to their side of the story. But are they both telling the truth? Or everything is a lie?

Watch Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer जजMental Hai Kya trailer here-

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer जजMental Hai Kya raised curiosity among the fans, courtesy its interesting and out of the box title as well as the posters. In the film, earlier it was expected that the two stars have been roped in to play the leads opposite each other in a romantic way but going by the latest posters, Kangana and Rajkummar Rao appear to lock horn in the game of craziness.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, जजMental Hai Kya starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead along with Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to be released on July 26. Also, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik will be seen in the supporting role.

