Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's film is off to good start

Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 1

Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya has got some great reviews from critics and if the positive word of mouth comes here in play, then this psychological thriller can successfully dominate ticket counters at the box office in coming days. The film which revolves around two strange characters and a murder has been written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the movie has unique treatment and fine performance by its lead actors. This Rajkummar and Kangana Ranaut starrer has been a rage among movie buffs since the release of its trailer. Even the posters intrigued the audience as both the actors were seen in a completely different avatar.

Judgementall Hai Kya Review: The film is intriguing in the first half as you will still be absorbing incidents going on the screen and trying to understand Bobby and Keshav. The story swiftly moves in the pre-interval leaving little scope for you to put your eyes off the screen. The entire film is laced with several gripping moments until the second half where the story starts moving at a relaxed pace. You experience a sudden shift in the way the story is being told. In the second half, the film moves to London with a mythological undertone. Read complete review here.

Judgementall Hai Kya Trailer