Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F to commence shoot for Nitin Kakkar's film

Saif Ali Khan and Alaia Furniturewallah are all set to begin the shoot for their upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter is making her debut in Hindi Films with this project. In this romantic-comedy, Alaia will be sharing a big screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu will be essaying the character of Saif's daughter. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films.

Being a star-kid Alaia has already made headlines with the announcement of her debut film, she has been in limelight since quite long for her amazing photoshoots on social media. Alaia has been trained hard for her first film and is very excited about the same.

Pooja Bedi recently took to her social media handle today to share a heartwarming note and to wish good luck to both of them. She uploaded a picture of the two from India's match against Pakistan at the World Cup 2019 and wrote: "My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the world cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film # jawaanijaaneman. He plays her dad.. and this was shot on fathers day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings.”

On the other hand, Saif, too, is looking forward to work with Alaia and said that she has the charm and energy to take the film to the level it needs.

The film is expected to hit the screens on November 29

The 48-year-old actor is also working on other projects with include Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, set to release on November 29, 2019, and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior which also casts Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Aishwarya Rai in lead.