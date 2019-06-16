WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor is perfect 10 as she flaunts her toned midriff in belly dance video

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's directorial Dhadak is not just a fashionista and fitness freak but also a flawless dancer. We have already seen her dancing skills in her first movie and several award functions. However, have you seen her belly dance moves? No, right? Janhvi recently shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen acing some belly dance moves.
For unversed, Janhvi took Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan's DD2 challenge and flaunted some sassy moves. Wearing a pink cut-out bralette top and white shorts, the actress can be seen dancing on the song Dance Deewane. She has her hair tied at the back in a loose pony and her face glows in no-makeup look. Check out the video below.
Dance Deewane 2 features Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia as the judges. Along with Janhvi, Khaitan challenged Ishaan Khatter and Varun Dhawan.