WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor is perfect 10 as she flaunts her toned midriff in belly dance video

Janhvi Kapoor's belly dance video

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan's directorial Dhadak is not just a fashionista and fitness freak but also a flawless dancer. We have already seen her dancing skills in her first movie and several award functions. However, have you seen her belly dance moves? No, right? Janhvi recently shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen acing some belly dance moves.

For unversed, Janhvi took Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan's DD2 challenge and flaunted some sassy moves. Wearing a pink cut-out bralette top and white shorts, the actress can be seen dancing on the song Dance Deewane. She has her hair tied at the back in a loose pony and her face glows in no-makeup look. Check out the video below.

Dance Deewane 2 features Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia as the judges. Along with Janhvi, Khaitan challenged Ishaan Khatter and Varun Dhawan.