Janhvi Kapoor and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma to star in Ghost Stories

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's short film for Netflix's upcoming anthology "Ghost Stories". Having started shooting for the project, Zoya on Saturday took to social media and unveiled the names of the cast. "Rolling and Rocking 'Ghost Stories'. My seventh film. I love short films. Janhvi...Vijay," she wrote.

"Ghost Stories" is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018's "Lust Stories". Ghost Stories is the part of the series which was earlier made as Bombay Talkies which was a celebration of love for cinema in 2013 with the same directors making a short of 30 minutes each. The shoot of Zoya’s short has just commenced and will be produced by RSVP Pictures and Tiger Baby.

As for Vijay, this will be his second film with Zoya as he had earlier featured in her hit film "Gully Boy". Vijay is also set to make his international debut with Mira Nair's adaptation of "A Suitable Boy".

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page