Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Janhvi Kapoor and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma to star in Ghost Stories

Janhvi Kapoor and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma to star in Ghost Stories

Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut through Dhadak will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's short film Ghost Stories with Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2019 14:47 IST
Representative News Image

Janhvi Kapoor and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma to star in Ghost Stories

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's short film for Netflix's upcoming anthology "Ghost Stories". Having started shooting for the project, Zoya on Saturday took to social media and unveiled the names of the cast. "Rolling and Rocking 'Ghost Stories'. My seventh film. I love short films. Janhvi...Vijay," she wrote.

"Ghost Stories" is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018's "Lust Stories". Ghost Stories is the part of the series which was earlier made as Bombay Talkies which was a celebration of love for cinema in 2013 with the same directors making a short of 30 minutes each. The shoot of Zoya’s short has just commenced and will be produced by RSVP Pictures and Tiger Baby.

 

As for Vijay, this will be his second film with Zoya as he had earlier featured in her hit film "Gully Boy". Vijay is also set to make his international debut with Mira Nair's adaptation of "A Suitable Boy".

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySalman Khan wishes actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar on his birthday Next Story  