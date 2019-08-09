Jacqueline Fernandez and Emraan Hashmi likely to reunite for Arth remake, co-starring Swara Bhasker

Jacqueline Fernandez and Emraan Hashmi likely to reunite for Arth remake

Reports of Mahesh Bhatt's 1982 cult classic Arth being remade has been doing the rounds for quite a time now. The latest development says that Emraan Hashmi has been approached to play the male lead in the film, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker. As per reports, South actress-filmmaker Revathi will be directing the movie.

For unversed, while Jacqueline might be seen stepping into the shoes of Smita Patil, Swara will possibly reprise the role played by Shabana Azmi. Talking about Emraan's casting, a source told an entertainment website that he will be playing Kulbhushan Kharbanda's part. ''The actor is pretty excited about the part, given that the original was tactfully and meticulously looked over by Bhatt himself. Emraan's closeness with the Bhatt family is well known and Emraan obviously seems to be an obvious choice for the role,'' the source informed.

For uninitiated, director Revathi played the role of Shabana Azmi in Tamil remake of Arth directed by Balu Mahendra in 1993. Revathi has started preparing for the film much before the announcement. Jacqueline is also quite excited to be a part of such project. She has given her verbal consent but is yet to sign on the dotted lines.

Arth featured Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Raj Kiran and Rohini Hattangadi in important roles. The semi-autobiographical film by Mahesh Bhatt is rumoured to be about his relationship with actress Parveen Babu. Shabana Azmi won National Film Award for Best Actress for Arth. The movie is about Pooja (Shabana Azmi) who is left shattered when he comes to know about her husband Inder's (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) relationship with another woman Kavita (Smita Patil). Arth is considered much-ahead of its time as it showed that woman doesn't need a man or marriage to feel secure and complete.