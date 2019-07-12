Image Source : YOUTUBE Jabariya Jodi song Zilla Hilela: Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam’s dance on peppy number is impressive

It seems that all the songs of the upcoming film Jabariya Jodi will become a part of everyone’s party playlist. The makers have released the second song from the movie which is titled as Zilla Hilela and has Sidharth Malhotra and Elli AvrRam showing their killer dance moves. The song happens to be the remix version of the popular Bhojpuri number and the actors are seen shaking the district with their chemistry. Previously, a remake version of Punjabi song Glassi was released which was titled as Khadke Glassy and showed Parineeti Chopra grooving with the actor.

Well talking about the new track, it shows the real character of Sidharth sitting on the car’s bonnet wearing flashy clothes and chewing pan while the flirtatious body-language of Elli captures everyone’s hearts and attention. The song has been sung by Raja Hasan, Dev Negi, Pravesh Mallick and Monali Thakur and the lyrics have been penned down by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi.

Have a look at the song’s video here:

The actor recently in an interview with Mid-Day opened up about the song and said, "The [original] song has rarely been heard in Hindi films in the last two decades. Our take on the original is modern with a unique flavor of harmonium and humorous lyrics. Since our film is about groom kidnapping, the song lends to the story. From my recent films, this is the most commercial entry that I have had. I enjoyed its filminess."

Meanwhile, have a look at the previous song:

The plot of the film revolves around Abhay Singh who is famous for getting forced weddind. He is a badass until he meets and falls in love with Babli Yadav who has political ambitions. Apart from Sid and Parineeti, the film also has Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. It is directed by Prashant Singh and will release on August 2.

