Jabariya Jodi Box Office Collection Day 1: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra starrer earns Rs 3.15 crore

Jabariya Jodi Box Office Collection Day 1

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya Jodi failed to impress the audience. After getting negative reviews from the critics, Jabariya Jodi couldn't set the cash registers ringing. Parineeti and Sidharth starrer earned Rs 3.15 crore on day 1 which is quite dull. It seems Parineeti and Sidharth couldn't recreate Hasee Toh Phasee magic on silver screen once again. Directed by Prashant Singh and produced by Bajali Telefilms, Jabariya Jodi is based on pakadwa vivah (groom kidnapping), which is prevalent in some parts of Bihar.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put first day collection of Jabariya Jodi. ''#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz,'' he tweeted.

#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2019

This is the second time, Parineeti and Sidharth shared screen space. Earlier, the duo was seen in 2014 romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee. Jabariya Jodi also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

Jabariya Jodi Review

The director Prashant made a great attempt to make the first half breezy and light, even though a lot of it doesn’t make much sense. But the main problem lies in the writing of the second half of the film which is completely lost. The story will suddenly turn melodramatic and will rob the film of the impact for the message that it was trying to deliver. To summarize, the trailer, teaser, and posters of the film hinted to throw light on the pakadwah vivah in a hilarious way. However, the film drifted from its motive and focussed on songs, excruciating mindless entertainment, weird Bihari accent by the cast and an uneven storyline. The only thing that you will take away from the film are some fabulous dialogues that will keep you chuckling every time you would want to leave the theatre. Full review here.

