Image Source : TWITTER Indian Space Research Organisation responds to Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal teaser with special message

Mission Mangal makers dropped the teaser of the film on Tuesday and fans couldn't keep calm. Even Bollywood celebrities praised the teaser and expressed that the film looked really good. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Akshay Kumar didn't have a cameo but a full-fledged role in the film and the teaser ended up revealing Akshay as the senior scientist who brings all the other talented scientists together for a historic mission.

After Akshay shared the teaser on his Instagram account, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on whose scientists the entire movie is based, finally responded with an encouraging message. Appreciating the effort of Bollywood to bring to fore the achievements of ISRO, the organisation wrote the message, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. India to be a space superpower? Few Days to go for achieving new Milestone! #Chandrayaan2," highlighting its Chandrayaan 2 launch, which will take place very soon.

To this, even the Kesari actor replied saying, "Sky has never been the limit for @isro.in !All the best to the team for #Chandrayaan2 ??"

ISRO's response to Mission Mangal teaser

In Mission Mangal teaser, we saw scientist, Rakesh Dhawan, played by Akshay Kumar leading a team of scientists including Vidya Balan playing Tara Shinde, Taapsee Pannu as Kritika Agarwal, Sonakshi Sinha as Eka Gandhi, Sharman Joshi as Parmeshwar Naidu, Kirti Kulhari as Neha Siddiqui, Nithya Menen as Varsha Gowda and H. R. Dattatrey as Ananth Iyer. They all are shown being brought together by Akshay to launch India’s first satellite to Mars and ending up accomplishing a historic mission for India.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal follows the story of a group of ISRO scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries that have landed on Mars.

Akshay earlier tweeted an emotional note, revealing why he chose to do the film. He wrote, "For several years Hollywood made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity etc. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be a part of one such movie. Mission Mangal is that film for me. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars!"

#MissionMangal , a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars! @FoxStarHindi #HopePictures #JaganShakti @isro pic.twitter.com/yMwkCPr2KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 4, 2019

Mission Mangal releases on August 15, 2019.