Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash dies at 93

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash dies at 93

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash breathed his last at the age of 92 in Mumbai.  

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2019 10:38 IST
Representative News Image

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passes away

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash breathed his last at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Actor Deepak Parashar took to Twitter to confirm the demise of his uncle. ''Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySaaho New Poster: Arun Vijay’s first look as Vishwank in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer out Next Story  