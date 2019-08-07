Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash dies at 93

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passes away

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash breathed his last at the age of 92 in Mumbai. Actor Deepak Parashar took to Twitter to confirm the demise of his uncle. ''Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti,” he tweeted.