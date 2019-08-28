Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War trailer triggers hilarious memes

The action-packed trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie "War" is out and it has spawned a pool of funny memes on social media. Twitterati is taking a dig at other celebrities via dialogues that Hrithik and Tiger are seen mouthing in the trailer. Hrithik will be seen playing a special agent who has gone rogue and has turned against his own country. Hot on his heels is Tiger, and then the "chase and hunt" will begin between Hrithik and Tiger in the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, "War", which also features actress Vaani Kapoor, is scheduled to release on October 2.
Have a look at how people on social media made use of various dialogues and scenes of the film to create hilarious memes:
Hrithik Roshan : itna achchha Dance kaise kr lete ho ??— ShuBhAm Sengar (@iShuBhAm_Hrx) August 27, 2019
Tiger Shroff :#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/IOD5nIq8a0
EMIs to Salary#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/aqsnPo1XoM— अहं ब्रह्मास्मि (@anmoljaiswal333) August 27, 2019
#WarTrailer— नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) August 27, 2019
My bad luck to me always- pic.twitter.com/wlvWJKrEfg
M. S. Dhoni behind the stumps to bowler #WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Py4sFaO9da— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2019
#WarTrailer— Eleven (@IamShree_) August 27, 2019
No one,
Literally no one,
My mum while watching a new saas bahu drama - pic.twitter.com/penXZvssRx
#WarTrailer— Peter Kavinsky 😎 (@VinamraSinha1) August 27, 2019
Me :- Aaj sab yaad krke aaya hoon, exam mast jayega.
*Me during exam trying to think an ans. of a ques.*
My Brain :- pic.twitter.com/7AngrgDSPt
#WarTrailer— Sagar #20xZoom (@sagarcasm) August 27, 2019
Govinda: I love your dress sense
Ranveer Singh: pic.twitter.com/oBlaIsXeXw
Have a look at the trailer of War here:
