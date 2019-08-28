Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War trailer triggers hilarious memes

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War trailer triggers hilarious memes

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action-thriller War also featuring Vaani Kapoor, is scheduled to release on October 2. After the trailer of the film was released, Twitterati filled social media with hilarious memes.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2019 14:52 IST
Representative News Image

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War trailer triggers hilarious memes

The action-packed trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie "War" is out and it has spawned a pool of funny memes on social media. Twitterati is taking a dig at other celebrities via dialogues that Hrithik and Tiger are seen mouthing in the trailer. Hrithik will be seen playing a special agent who has gone rogue and has turned against his own country. Hot on his heels is Tiger, and then the "chase and hunt" will begin between Hrithik and Tiger in the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, "War", which also features actress Vaani Kapoor, is scheduled to release on October 2.

 

Have a look at how people on social media made use of various dialogues and scenes of the film to create hilarious memes:

Have a look at the trailer of War here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMonalisa and Vikrant are back in Nach Baliye 9, to perform in upcoming episode Next StoryMukesh Ambani's family hosts Bachchans, Khans and other Bollywood celebs in THIS viral throwback picture  