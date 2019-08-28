Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War trailer triggers hilarious memes

The action-packed trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie "War" is out and it has spawned a pool of funny memes on social media. Twitterati is taking a dig at other celebrities via dialogues that Hrithik and Tiger are seen mouthing in the trailer. Hrithik will be seen playing a special agent who has gone rogue and has turned against his own country. Hot on his heels is Tiger, and then the "chase and hunt" will begin between Hrithik and Tiger in the film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, "War", which also features actress Vaani Kapoor, is scheduled to release on October 2.

Have a look at how people on social media made use of various dialogues and scenes of the film to create hilarious memes:

Hrithik Roshan : itna achchha Dance kaise kr lete ho ??



Tiger Shroff :#WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/IOD5nIq8a0 — ShuBhAm Sengar (@iShuBhAm_Hrx) August 27, 2019

M. S. Dhoni behind the stumps to bowler #WarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Py4sFaO9da — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 27, 2019

#WarTrailer



No one,



Literally no one,



My mum while watching a new saas bahu drama - pic.twitter.com/penXZvssRx — Eleven (@IamShree_) August 27, 2019

#WarTrailer

Me :- Aaj sab yaad krke aaya hoon, exam mast jayega.



*Me during exam trying to think an ans. of a ques.*



My Brain :- pic.twitter.com/7AngrgDSPt — Peter Kavinsky 😎 (@VinamraSinha1) August 27, 2019

Have a look at the trailer of War here:

