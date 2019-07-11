How to Book Movie Tickets Online

Image Source : TWITTER How to book Movie Ticket Booking online Pay on BookMyShow, TicketNew Amazon Pay Movie Best Tickets Offers PVR

Booking movie tickets online is not only convenient but also saves time and money. So, if you are a movie buff, who is looking to book movies online, you have definitely made the right click. Booking tickets online is one of the most convenient and fast ways to get your tickets booked so that you get access to the best seats with your favourite popcorn and drinks in hand. Furthermore, when you book your movie ticket online, you also get to save a good amount of money as online movie ticket booking apps and websites give out several offers and discounts.

Whether it is the popular Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh or upcoming Hrirthik Roshan's film Super 30, here's everything that you should know on how to book movie tickets onine.

Book Movie Tickets on Paytm

You can download Paytm app on your smartphone and book tickets under the movie section. You can also use the website version to book the tickets. Use Paytm wallet or other payment options like debit card, credit card or BHIM UPI for payment. There are many discounts, offers and cashback when you book your movie tickets.

Book Movie Tickets on BookMyShow

You can download Book My Show app on your smartphone. You can also use the website version of the app to book movie tickets. There are lucrative offers on BMS app. If you pay using Amazon Pay wallet, you will get cashback offers.