Image Source : TWITTER Here's what John Abraham has to say about Batla House clash with Mission Mangal and Saaho

This Independence Day, "Batla House" will lock horns with "Mission Mangal" and "Saaho", and actor John Abraham on Wednesday said his film stands a good chance in the three-way clash at the box office. The actor said he has full confidence in film's director Nikkhil Advani's calibre.

Asked if he was concerned about the film opening to a divided collection, John said, "The other two films don't concern me. But I'm concerned about my film. We have done the math and we still want to release it on this day.

"More importantly, it is not overconfidence. I have a lot of respect for every other film. I am confident that Nikkhil has made a very good film."

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of "Batla House" with the cast and crew of the film here.

John said he shares a friendly equation with former co-star Akshay Kumar, who features in "Mission Mangal", and that there is space for more than one film to release on the same date.

"Akshay and I are dear friends. We get along well. We are releasing two films on the same day, we are giving the audience a lot of choice. Our film is very good, I can hope the other two films are also good. August 15 is a good day."

The actor revealed that a sequel of one of his films will arrive in the cinema halls on Independence Day 2020.

"We will be releasing 'Batla House' this year and there is another sequel of my film which we will be releasing next Independence Day. We are very clear we want to release our films on Independence Day," he said.

"Batla House" also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi.