Has the success of Kabir Singh gone to Shahid Kapoor’s head?

“Kabir Singh’s” box office collections continue to soar, inching towards the Rs 250 crore mark, barely a little over two weeks after its release.



The Shahid Kapoor-starrer is doing spectacularly and has reportedly beaten Salman Khan’s “Bharat’s” collections. The film is performing well in the overseas markets too.



According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film is showing no signs of fatigue and may finish becoming the highest grosser of 2019.



That’s some triumph for Shahid Kapoor, who in his first few films looked cuter than his female co-stars. The star has since gone full-fledged macho, literally and figuratively speaking.



Kabir Singh has raked in the moolah, but the film is being pooh-poohed for being grandly masochistic. Shahid Kapoor plays a surgeon with severe anger management issues.

Shahid as Kabir Singh

There have been debates on social media platforms with many viewers writing it off as a film reeking of toxic masculinity. It has also been called a regressive film and many believe it is a super hit as it is a sad reflection of the society we live in, the character Kabir Singh being the extension of a typical Indian male unable to handle rejection with grace.



Grapevine has it that this Kapoor kid, whose only claim to fame once-upon-a-time was that he was dating another Kapoor kid, may not be available at his old fee anymore. He is all set to charge more – many times over. Well almost like the top stars – the Khans, if we may.



Post the success of “Kabir Singh”, Kapoor is said to be moving with a bigger entourage of guards, secretaries and make-up artists and is asking his producers to foot the bill.

While this isn’t quite the first hit that Shahid Kapoor has given, but success may have finally gone to his head. His posturing has changed since the release of Kabir Khan and now he sees himself in the same league as Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, who started out later than him, but found a foothold much earlier.



That brings us to the million dollar question – how much would Shahid Kapoor, who was apparently available for Rs 5 crore a film charge now? Between Rs 30 and Rs 40 crore – is that the figure he is looking at? Our guess is as good as yours.