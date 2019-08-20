Happy Janmashtami 2019: Revive the magic of Lord Krishna by listening to these 10 Bollywood songs

One of the favourite songs of the Hindus, Janmashtami will be observed on 23rd and 24th August 2019. Knowing that our country has a diverse and vibrant culture, the makers of Bollywood films do not shy in making films or songs related to an event be it festival or any other occasion. There are a lot of peppy numbers that are made keeping in mind the joyous nature of Lord Krishna and what best day to play and enjoy these songs on the birth of the Lord observed on the day of Janmashtmi. Here are some of the best Bollywood songs that either shows the liveliness of the Lord or his sweet and immortal love story with Radha that should definitely be on your playlist of Janmashtmi 2019.

Here's our list:

Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal Ched Gayo Re (Mughal-e-Azam)

Radha Kaise Na Jale (Lagaan)

Radha Teri Chunri (Student Of The Year)

Maiyya Yashoda (Jhootha Hi Sahi)

Radha Nachegi (Tevar)

Go Go Go Govinda (OMG: Oh My God!)

Govinda Aala Re (Bluff Master)

Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Mein (Khuddar)

Chandi Ki Daal Par (Hello Brother)

Maiya Yashoda (Hum Saath Saath Hain)

Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlaala – Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

