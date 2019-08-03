Happy Friendship’s Day 2019: 10 Glorious Bollywood dialogues that celebrate the bond of Friendship

Happy Friendship’s Day 2019: It is that time of the year when we celebrate the most important relationship in our life, the one we are not born with but chose for ourselves– Friendship. This year Friendship's Day falls on August 4th and people have already started gearing up to celebrate the special day with their friends. While every friendship has its own unique story but the way our Bollywood films have portrayed the bond between two friends, there is hardly anyone who can stay away from the happiness that it provides. Over the years, Bollywood has not just given us iconic BFF jodis but has also given us epic dialogues that perfectly resonate with every situation. They help us in delivering our true feelings for our friends in the most amazing way.

Check out 10 Glorious Bollywood dialogues that celebrate the bond of Friendship-

Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai ... lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai - 3 Idiots

Pyar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Pyar agar pant hai toh dosti chaddi hai ... pant agar phat bhi jaye toh chaddi izzat bachati hai - Chashme Baddoor

Do dost ek pyale mein chai piyenge ... isse dosti badti hai - Andaz Apna Apna

Joh dost kamine nahi hote ... woh kamine dost nahi hote - Heropanti

Pyar dosti hai ... agar woh meri sab se achchi dost nahin ban sakti, to main usse kabhi pyar kar hi nahi sakta ... kyun ki dosti bina toh pyar hota hi nahin ... simple, pyar dosti hai - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Apni dosti tire aur tube jaisi hai ... hawa teri nikalti hai aur bahet main jaata hoon - Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara

Hum dono bachpan ke woh langotiye dost nahi hai ... hum toh tab ke dost hai jab hum langoti bhi nahi pehente the - Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Dosti ka ek usool hai madam ... no sorry, no thank you - Maine Pyar Kiya

Sachche dost aansoo ki tarah hote hain...yahan dil udaas hua aur wahan woh aa gaye - Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara

