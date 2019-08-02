Image Source : TWITTER Happy Friendship Day 2019: Top Bollywood songs to celebrate the special bond

Friendship Day 2019 is being celebrated on August 4th and people all over the globe hail the sacred non-blood relationship between humans. The true bond between buddies is cherished on this day and friends express gratitude towards the bonding which they share. Friends are a vital part of one’s life and without them, we really cannot imagine our life. When it comes to friendship, Bollywood has always played a key role in highlighting the strong bond through special songs that will stay with us forever

On this special day, let's celebrate the bond of love by listening to some classic and new-age Bollywood songs that rejoice the essence of Dosti.

5 classic Bollywood songs on friendship that can't be missed

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge

The filmy anthem for friendship is from Sholay and has been sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. The iconic friendship song was picturised on megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Imli ka Boota

A nursery-rhyme like friendship song in Subhash Ghai’s Saudagar filmed on the two veteran actors Raj Kumar and Dilip Kumar. The number has a certain childlike innocence and unspoilt charm about it.

Meri Dosti Mera Pyar

Filmed on the then-unknown Sudhir Kumar in the 1964 film “Dosti”, the song written by Majrooh Sultanpuri has become an anthem for friendship that lingers in the jukebox of the mind to this day.

Bane Chahe Dushman Zamana Hamara

Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi in one of their last collaborative songs in Raj Khosla’s Dostana. Rafi passed away soon after the recording of this song. The two were barely cordial to one another and yet able to imbue so much warmth and camaraderie in this Laxmikant-Pyarelal composition.

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan

Another iconic friendship song filmed on Big B and Amjad Khan in the film Yaraana. The fact that the two of them were close friends in real life really helped make this Rajesh Roshan composition come alive.

New-age Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your friends

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

This is one of the most memorable songs from Kartik Aaryan and Nusrat Bharucha starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which has become an anthem for friends all over the country.

Tu Hi Toh Meri Dost Hain

The song from the Salman Khan starrer Yuvraaj describes the friendship that two lovers share in their relationship.

Taake Jhanke

In the Queen song Taake Jhanke, Kangana Ranaut shows us how a new friendship helped her in exploring herself and loving her life.

A very Happy Friendship Day 2019 to everyone from India TV & Family