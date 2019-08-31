Hansal Mehta announces release date of Turram Khan on Rajkummar Rao's birthday

Turram Khan will feature Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles.

The popular director-actor duo Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao are all set to return to the big screen on January 31, 2020, with their latest collaboration Turram Khan. The jodi which has churned out critically acclaimed movies such as Shahid, Aligarh and CityLights is bringing out-and-out social comedy this time.

The filmmaker announced the release date of Turram Khan on Rajkummar Rao's 35th birthday. "Special people, a special film and a special day. Here's wishing our very own Rajkummar Rao a very Happy Birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together Turram Khan will release on January 31, 2020," he wrote on social media along with a picture from the set.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is based in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. It also features Nushrat Bharucha as the leading lady

Earlier talking about the project, Rao had said that he trusts Hansal Mehta blindly and he also knows Nushrat, hence he believes that it will be a fun collaboration. ''Turram Khan is a comedy that the audience will take back home. Hansal sir has played an instrumental role in my career. He has created some interesting and memorable characters for me, and I trust him blindly. Also, I have known Nushrat since our days of attending auditions and screen tests. So, I am sure that this is going to be a fun collaboration,'' he had said.

On a related note, Hansal and Rao's last film was Omerta which was based on terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh. Meanwhile, Rao has Made In China and Roohi-Afza in the pipeline.