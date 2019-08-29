Gunjan Saxena First Look: Janhvi Kapoor as India's first female combat aviator will inspire you to aim high

Janhvi Kapoor's first look from Gunjan Saxena biopic

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s fans can jump with excitement as the first look of her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena has been finally dropped on the internet. The actress took to her social media to share her first look from the film about India’s first female combat aviator. Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared the poster and the release date of the film saying, “Gunjan Saxena -#TheKargilGirl Releasing on the 13th of March, 2020.” In the poster, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen flaunting her infectious smile as she flies a paper plan. Her aim to become successful pilot beams in her eyes. In the second poster, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen walking through her colleagues as they laud her. The makers released another poster in which Janhvi Kapoor can be seen hugging Pankaj Tripathi who will be playing the role of her father in the film.

Watch Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena here-

Janhvi Kapoor's first look from Gunjan Saxena biopic

Janhvi Kapoor's first look from Gunjan Saxena biopic

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the poster on his social media and wrote, “She was told ki ladkiyan pilot nahin banti...but she stood her ground and wanted to fly! Gunjan Saxena - #TheKargilGirl, releasing on 13th March, 2020.” There is no denying that Janhvi Kapoor’s film will encourage many girls out there to aim high in life and never back down by the comments thrown at them by society.

Earlier pictures and videos of Janhvi Kapoor have gone viral from the sets of Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl in which she can be seen acing the look to perfection, Sporting a formal look of a pilot on duty, Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in the leaked pictures. Have a look at them here-

Janhvi Kapoor's leaked pictures from Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl sets

Janhvi Kapoor's leaked pictures from Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl sets

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dancing video on 'Ankh Lad Jaave' goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor's leaked pictures from Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl sets

For the unversed, Gunjan evacuated injured soldiers from the war field, flying through Kashmir while she was posted in Kargil during the 1999 war. The film is being directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions in association with Zee Studios. Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij in important roles. The movie will hit the theaters on March 13, 2020.

Also read: Sridevi’s onscreen daughter in Mom to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena biopic

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page