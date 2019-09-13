Friday Release: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl or Akshaye Khanna’s Section 375, what’s your pick?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl or Akshaye Khanna’s Section 375, what’s your pick?

Here comes another Friday with another bunch of Bollywood movies all set to treat you with drama and humour. This Friday, September 13, has two films in store for all the cinephiles- Ayushmann Khurrana - Nushrat Bharucha’s Dream Girl and Akshaye Khanna – Richa Chadha’s Section 375. Both films belong to a starkly opposite genre, where Ayushmann’s film will make you laugh your heart out, Akshaye’s Section 375 will make you think about a taboo topic in India.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha - Dream Girl

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl is a film in which a man (Ayushmann Khurrana) starts talking to people on telephone in the voice of a female named Pooja and how those callers fall in love with him. Master of all trades Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to win hearts yet again with this comedy drama.

The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and also stars Nushrat Bharucha. The music of the film is composed by Meet Bros while lyrics are by Kumaar and Shabbir Ahmed.

Dream Girl trailer

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha - Section 375

This intense court room drama Section 375 deals with rape, will and consent. In the film, a celebrated Bollywood director Rohan Khurana stands accused by a female member of his crew, Anjali Dangle of having raped her at his residence. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film stars Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha as two lawyers pitted against each other.

Keeping its focus intact on the story and script, Section 375 sets the mood and tone right from the beginning. Throughout the film, you can't decide on whose side you are. The narrative switches from victim to accused with your sympathy too moving like a pendulum. Section 375 gives a glimpse of societal shame that the victim has to undergo right from lodging FIR to medical checkup. The questions asked by the medical examiner to Anjali about ejaculation and penetration will make you cringe.

Section 375 Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page