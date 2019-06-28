Family of Thakurganj: Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill back in action avatar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill starrer Family of Thakurganj's trailer launched

Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill together were seen last in the Tigmanshu Dhulia's popular franchise Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. The film had three parts. All the three parts were liked by the audience as the star cast delivered a top-notch performance.



Actors Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill are all set to woo the audience again with another political revenge drama titled Family of Thakurganj.

The two-minute long trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday. It begins with Jimmy threatening somebody on call. Actor Saurabh Shukla is introduced as Talwaar in the film while Mahie has been termed as Damdaar in the trailer.

From pointing a gun at a person to speaking bold dialogues, Mahie's appearance is similar to her look in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. Actors Supriya Pilgaonkar and Nandish Singh also have prominent space in the trailer.

Family of Thakurganj is set in a small town of North India and revolves around the values of family, values of culture and new thinking.

Talking about the film, Rajput had earlier said, "The most important thing about this movie is that the writer of this movie is Dilip Shukla who has written the story of Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and many blockbuster films."

Family of Thakurganj is produced by Ajay Singh Rajput and the music is given by the famous duo Sajid-Wajid, the film is presented under the banner of Lovely World Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release on July 19.