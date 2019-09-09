Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dream Girl: Sanjay Dutt is also head over heels for Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana. This latest video is proof

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his off-beat roles and socially relevant films, is currently busy promoting his upcoming project Dream Girl. In the film, he is playing the role of a man who pretends to be a woman named Pooja. The actor will be seen cross-dressing in the film and will speak in both male and female voices.

Ever since the trailer dropped, there was buzz on social media about the efforts put behind his transformation into Pooja during the shoot. And now, as the film is getting closer to its release date, Ekta Kapoor has shared a video of Sanjay Dutt in conversation with Pooja where he asks her out on a date on 13th September which is the release date of Dream Girl. Sanju Baba pulls off a hilarious role play as he pretends to be talking to Pooja over the phone. Watch the video.

The film revolves around, Ayushmann, who will be seen playing the character of 'Pooja' who listens to everyone's problems and soothes the listeners who call her

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl will hit the screens on September 13. Apart from Ayushmann and Nushrat, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in key roles.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page