Dipika Kakar's Kahan Hum Kahan Tum inspired by Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene love story?

Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover to work together in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

Dipika Kakar is all set to make her television comeback with a brand new Star Plus show. It will be a love story with a fresh pairing as we will see Karan Grover opposite her. Titled Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, this Sandip Sickand's romantic show is based on two different individuals, who are quite busy in their professional life. They belong to two different professions- while Dipika will play an actress, Karan essays the role of a surgeon.

Does this ring a bell? Well, a source close to the production house told Mid-Day that the love story is based on celebrity couple Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Nene's courtship period. Actually, Madhuri was busy with her projects whereas Nene would be away as he is a surgeon during their courtship period. The couple struggled to keep the romance going, however, their relationship has yet again proved that finally understanding matters.

For unversed, Madhuri took a sabbatical from acting and left her successful career in the middle to settle in USA with her husband. However, she started her second innings in the films with 2007 film Aaja Nachle. Since then, she has been busy with films and TV projects. She even ventured into Marathi film industry with Bucket List.

On a related note, Dipika and Karan will be portraying two individuals who struggle to take out time for romance while dealing with their busy lifestyles.

The trailer of the show featured Saif Ali Khan playing a sort of cupid for the couple. Saif leaves us with a question whether the two characters will be able to compromise considering the demanding nature of their careers.