Dabangg 3: This BTS picture of Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey will leave you excited, courtesy Sonakshi Sinha

To say that Dabangg 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year will be stating the obvious because ever since the film went on floors, all of bhai fans have been counting days to the film’ release. More so, because a series of pictures and videos from the shooting has been leaked on social media, which in turn, has only raised the curiosity surrounding the film. As we all know, while Salman Khan will be seen as Chulbul Pandey in the film, a BTS picture of the actor from Dabangg 3 is now out.

Today, lead actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a BTS picture of Salman Khan where we can see him in the attire of Chulbul Pandey and by looking at the picture, we must say that our excitement for the film has gone to the next level. Take a look:

As per Navbharat Times report, a source close to the film said, "Like every time, this time too Salman Khan has come up with a unique dance step for the song. You have seen him do a step with his belt in the Dabangg title track, and you might also remember his towel dance. This time too, he has used his belt in such a way that people will love it and the step will be an instant hit. You can see Salman's hard work in this song. He has done many difficult steps in the song which are not easy even for the actors of today's generation. In the song, Prabhudheva's part will be a special element alongside Salman and Warina. Audience will witness a never-seen-before side of Warina. She is all set to shock everyone with the killer moves that she is performing in this song."

Talking about Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will be seen romancing Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo in the film and the film is helmed by Prabhudeva. Earlier after wrapping up the Jaipur schedule of the film, Salman Khan took to Twitter to announce that the film will release in four languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada on December 20, 2019.

