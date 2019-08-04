Chhichhore Trailer Review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer is a perfect Friendship Day gift

Chhichhore Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer is a perfect Friendship Day gift

On Friendship Day 2019, the makers of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore dropped in the trailer of the film. Just a day back few fun and frolic behind-the-scenes video having the entire team was shared the raised the expectations of the fans and now after looking at the trailer, everyone is happy to witness different colours of friendship.

The much-awaited trailer is a great take on the reunion of friends after their college life and also shows the fun track during the best phase of a person’s life. It is set in the late 80s or the early 90s and shows various stages of college life from finding roommates to ragging, various competitions to love at first sight.

Talking about the characters around which the film revolves, it includes Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty) and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). Prateik Babbar is also in the film playing the role of an anti-hero named Raggie.

Have a look at the same here:

The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari who in an interview to Mid-Day spoke about Aamir's reaction who saw the promotional cut. He said, "When Aamir entered the room, I was slightly nervous. I was hoping to be appreciated by Aamir sir once again. I was happy that he watched the trailer and loved it. He was laughing on a few instances, and also got emotional towards the end."

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens on 6th September 2019.