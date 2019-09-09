Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film continues to impress

Chhichhore Box Office Collection

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Chhichhore' has gained big after a steady start on Friday. Chichore directed by Nitesh Tiwari released on September 6.



Chichore collected a decent Rs 7.32 cr on its opening day but good word of mouth publicity helped the film to gain big to improve its tally to Rs 19.57 with a collection on Saturday. Early reports suggested a 35cr weekend for the movie Now, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the film has collected Rs 35.98 during its weekend run with Sunday adding Rs 16.41 cr to the collection tally.

#Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on an overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: ₹ 35.98 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

The film faced competition from well-performing 'Saaho' and could manage between 1200-1300 screens for its release.

Nitesh Tiwari's campus drama movie tells a story of seven friends. Chhichhore stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in key roles.

Chhichhore tells the story of college time friendship, fun, and love with a message of not be de-motivated in life with failures.