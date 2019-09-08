Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 2: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film rakes in Rs 12.25 crore

Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 2

Chhichhore starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput in important roles earned Rs 7.32 crore on its opening day. The movie which garnered mixed reviews also features Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Nalneesh Neel in important roles.

The movie has witnessed 67.35 % jump on day 2 with the collection of Rs 12.25 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote ''#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.57 cr. #India biz.''

As per trade analysts, Chhichhore gained mileage with word of mouth and this will translate into business on the weekend. The movie released only on 1,200 to 1,300 screens and will get tough competition from Saaho, which despite poor reviews is dominating the box office.

Chhichhore has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier directed blockbuster Dangal. The characters around which the film revolves are Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty) and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). Prateik Babbar plays anti-hero Raggie.

Reacting to the first day box office collection, director Nitesh Tiwari said that he doesn't think too much about money as he looks for just audience's love. ''We are really happy with the audience love for the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period," he said.

The director also applauded his cast for their hard work. He is elated the way word of mouth has come into play. "All of us are feeling very happy with the kind of love the movie is receiving, and the way people are recommending it to friends and families. It's a very heartening scene. I don't think any creator can ask for more. I feel these guys (film's cast) have put in a lot of hard work and effort during the making the film. The way it has shaped up, I feel really happy for them," he said.

Chhichhore Trailer