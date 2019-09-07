Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film makes decent opening

Chhichhore Box Office Collection

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore earned mixed reviews. While some applauded the film for its fun treatment and message, whereas others called it stereotypical college drama. With an extended cast of Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Nalneesh Neel, director Nitesh Tiwari helmed a film which promises to take you back to your college days.

As per Box Office India, Chhichhore started slow but picked up the pace by the evening. It might even be due to lack of public holidays around its release.

The characters around which the film revolves includes Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty) and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). Prateik Babbar is also in the film playing the role of an anti-hero Raggie.

The movie was expected to earn Rs 6 to Rs 8 crore as makers have released it only on 1,200 to 1,300 screens. Chhichhore will get tough competition from Saaho, which despite poor reviews is dominating box office because of Prabhas. Meanwhile, Saaho witnessed a dip on Friday, nearly 45% from Thursday. However, Chhichhore is expected to gain momentum over the weekend.

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial debut Dangal opened up with Rs 29.78 crore. Has his first film created any sort of pressure? Replying to the same, Nitesh told IndiaToday.in, ''I am not taking any pressure as far as box office is concerned. Only pressure which weighs on my mind is the expectations that people may have from me post Dangal and I hope I will be able to live up to their expectations. As far as box office is concerned, that's pure destiny."

Chhichhore Trailer

