BREAKING: Karan Johar to launch Alia Bhatt’s ‘bestie’ Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in ‘Guilty’ along with Kiara Advani

Karan Johar is all set to launch Alia Bhatt's bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in his Netflix Original, Guilty. Karan Johar who launched Alia Bhatt will give a break to her bestie Akansha too. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the movie. Kiara is playing the lead role in Guilty which is written by Kanika Dhillon and is helmed by Ruchi Narain. Kanika Dhillon has written movies like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya.

The story revolves around the different aspects of truth. It showcases the side of a small-town girl who accuses the college's coolest guy of rape. Akansha will be essaying the role of a small-town girl, whereas Kiara will be the guy's musician girlfriend.

The story will be seen from Kiara's angle and her reaching to the conclusion of who is guilty of the charges. The film is to be shot in Delhi and will reportedly wrap up by September.

Akansha is the daughter of Indian Television Academy (ITA) founders Anu and Shashi Ranjan. She has been modeling for ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Neeta Lulla and more. Akansha has done her acting diploma from Whistling Woods and did a one-year course at the ITA School of Performing Arts.

In fact, Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2005 with a rom-com Wedding Pullav. Though the movie was produced by her own parents and directed by Binod Pradhan, the movie failed miserably at the box office.

Also Read: Kiara Advani looks splendid in ethnic avatar outside Manish Malhotra’s house (PICS)

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates and Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Television Celeb News