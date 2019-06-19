Image Source : INSTAGRAM Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy’s yoga asana videos will give you fitness goals

Mouni Roy is probably one of the fit actresses of the small screen. She rose to fame from several shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin and others. The actress recently posted some videos on her social media account where she can be seen doing various yoga asanas with ease.

The Gold actress wore a black sports bra and tights and did all the poses that her teacher Rahul Patel directed. Sharing the videos on her Instagram account, Mouni captioned them as, “पिंच मयूरासना #alilbiterryday #workinprogress.” If it’s still the work in progress, we wonder what the result would be.

Her post was filled with love messages from her fans who loved her videos and wrote all sort of comments like ‘awesome,’ ‘super,’ ‘sexy,’ fire and heart emoticons etc.

She will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s next Brahmastra that will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about the same, the actress told Pinkvilla said, “I also looked forward to being on set with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. We were shooting in a stadium in Bulgaria where I saw them together. They are such wonderful and giving co-actors. Kisine sach kaha hai – empty vessels make more noise, but these two are abundantly gifted and at ease with whoever they work with.”

Mouni, a few days back came in the limelight when she walked out of Bole Chudiyan also having Nawazuddin Siddique. She will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made In China.