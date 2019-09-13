Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship Poster Out: Karan Johar shares glimpse of terrified Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaishal, after showing his versatility in films like Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi is all set to try his hands in horror genre. The 31-year-old actor will next be seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media account to share the poster of the film showing the actor in a fearful sight.

Even Vicky shared the poster on his Instagram account. Karan captioned the same as, “Trapped in fear!! Save @vickykaushal09 from #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, in theatres near you.” While, the poster was captioned by Vicky as, “Can't get away from the fear, can't get away from the terror. Help me escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, 2019 in theatres near you.”

Have a look:

The actor has completed the shooting of the film which began earlier this year in Gujrat’s Alang, the largest shipbreaking yard in all over Asia. The film will also have Bhumi Pednekar playing the lead role. Vicky during the shooting gave his blood and sweat for the film as he fractured his cheekbone during an action sequence for the film in Gujarat.

Vicky took to his Instagram to share the news of the completion of film's shooting and captioned it as, "Rolled our last shot for BHOOT Part 1- The Haunted Ship’ and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can’t wait to spook you all out with this one on #Nov15th. #Bhoot ... @bhanu.singh.91 @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @bhumipednekar @dharmamovies."

The makers earlier released a poster of the film in which Vicky's bruised face is seen covered with a blooded hang with long nails. He shared the same with a caption, "Sink into the world of fear! Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by @bhanu.singh.91 . In cinemas 15th November, 2019. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies."

In an interview to DNA, producer Shashank Khiatan said, "Karan [Johar] loved it. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Bombay. The shooting is complete. The post-production is underway and the film will open in cinemas on November 15 this year."

The film is slated to release on the screens on November 15.

