Bharat Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan starrer rakes in Rs 167.60 crore so far

Salman Khan starrer Bharat Box Office Collection Day 7

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar's jodi is a hitmaker. Beginning from Sultan, then Tiger Zinda Hai and now Bharat, this actor-director duo only guarantee blockbuster with their collaboration. The movie, which has become Salman's biggest Eid opener so far is steady even on Day 7. The movie minted Rs 8.30 crore on Tuesday. With no big releases next Friday, it seems that Bharat's collection will remain undeterred even in the coming weekend. Taapsee Pannu's Game Over is the only movie which will hit the theatres on June 14. For unversed, Bharat minted Rs 42.30 crore on day 1

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put latest Box office collection of Bharat. He wrote, ''#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz''.

#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

Bharat was released on 4,700 screens in India along with 30 other countries simultaneously. Bharat's first-day collection was also marred by World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match. Unlike Race 3 and Tubelight, which released on Eid, Bharat resonated well with his fans. The movie had all the elements which can make Salman fans go gaga-romance, emotions, action, and comedy.

Talking about first-day collection of Salman Khan's Eid offerings for the past few years, Sultan, which released in 2016 minted Rs 36 crore at the box office on day 1, whereas the superstar's 2017 release Tubelight made Rs 21.15 crore on day 2. On a related note, Race 3, which released on last Eid minted Rs. 27.50 crore on day 1.

India TV's film critic Mansi Jain wrote, "While Salman is at the center-stage of this drama, Sunil Grover raises the bar for himself and Katrina Kaif yet again impresses us with her grace. Bharat is a good amalgamation of emotions and humour with tadka of Salman Khan-moments. Overall, the movie has its heart at the right place and is indeed, 'Journey of a man and a nation together'."

BHARAT MOVIE TRAILER