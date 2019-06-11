Bharat Box Office Collection day 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer becomes second highest grossing film of 2019

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bharat Box Office Collection day 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer becomes the second highest grossing films of 2019

Bharat Box Office Collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat, managed to earn Rs. 9 crores on the 6th day after the release of the movie. There is a major drop in the figures yet Bharat ranks at second position among the highest grossing films of the year 2019. The total collection of the movie touches around Rs 160 crore in just 6 days. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bharat's craze did not impact the audience, yet the film needs to buck up on the coming weekdays and weekend too.

He writes, "dips, after a long, rich weekend... Will have to speed up on remaining weekdays [Tue to Thu] and also in Weekend 2... Now second highest grosser of 2019, after crossing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in 6 days."

Taran Adarsh also Tweeted, "eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]."

Bharat has been able to earn good numbers, becoming the second highest grossing movies of the year. URI: The Surgical Strike still ranks the chart at the top. Bharat is an official remake of the South Korean movie, 'Ode To My Father.' Released on 5th June 2019, it has managed to impress the audience with its elite star cast, theme, storyline, and songs. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year.

India TV's film critic Mansi Jain wrote, "Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat talks about ‘change, hope and positivity’ required in this journey called life. Salman Khan's character Bharat’s different phases of life have been portrayed beautifully. While Salman is at the center-stage of this drama, Sunil Grover raises the bar for himself and Katrina Kaif yet again impresses us with her grace. Bharat is a good amalgamation of emotions and humour with tadka of Salman Khan-moments. Overall, the movie has its heart at the right place and is true, 'Journey of a man and a nation together." Read full review of Bharat

