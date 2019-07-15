Monday, July 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Batla House's O Saki Saki Out: Nora Fatehi sets the dance floor on fire in this recreated dance number

Batla House's O Saki Saki Out: Nora Fatehi sets the dance floor on fire in this recreated dance number

Nora Fatehi sizzles in this sensational rehashed number O Saki Saki, which was originally picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Koena Mitra.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2019 12:26 IST
Representative News Image

Batla House's Saki Saki Out

John Abraham starrer Batla House's first song O Saki Saki is out and it is no different than the remixes which you have been hearing off lately. Saki Saki is the rehashed version of song from 2004 film Musafir, which was picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Koena Mitra. In the latest video, you will see dancing sensation Nora Fatehi flaunting her flawless moves and toned body on the song. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, B Praak and penned by Tanishk Bagchi, the original song was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Without much ado, check out O Saki Saki below.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMira Rajput gives sneak peek into her romantic anniversary date night. Check out pictures Next Story  