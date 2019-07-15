Batla House's O Saki Saki Out: Nora Fatehi sets the dance floor on fire in this recreated dance number

Batla House's Saki Saki Out

John Abraham starrer Batla House's first song O Saki Saki is out and it is no different than the remixes which you have been hearing off lately. Saki Saki is the rehashed version of song from 2004 film Musafir, which was picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Koena Mitra. In the latest video, you will see dancing sensation Nora Fatehi flaunting her flawless moves and toned body on the song. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, B Praak and penned by Tanishk Bagchi, the original song was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Without much ado, check out O Saki Saki below.