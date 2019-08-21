Batla House Box Office Collection Day 6: John Abraham’s action-drama remains steady, earns Rs 57.82 cr

Batla House Box Office Collection Day 6

John Abraham’s Batla House was a treat by the actor to his fans on this Independence Day. The film clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal at the box office and has managed to earn many hearts. After ruling the theaters on Day 6, John Abraham’s film stands at Rs 57.82 crore which is a good number. Directed by Nikhil Advani, the film is based on September 18, 2008 between the Delhi Police and alleged terrorists of the Indian Mujahideen. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal has already become a blockbuster with Rs 114.39 cr at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest box office numbers and wrote, ” #BatlaHouse is steady on weekdays... With no major opposition next week [till #Saaho], should continue to collect well... 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr, Sun 12.70 cr, Mon 5.05 cr, Tue 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 57.82 cr. India biz.”

Talking about Mission Mangal, he revealed, “#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz.”

According to India Tv critic Tripti Karki, "This John Abraham starrer is a gripping and intense movie, which surely makes for a good Independence Day watch. True to its genre, there is mystery and thriller, which will keep you engaged all the way. "

