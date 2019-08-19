Image Source : INSTAGRAM Batla House box office collection Day 4: John Abraham's film shines on Sunday, on its way to cross Rs 50 crore

Batla House, starring John Abraham is running successfully in cinemas. Batla House clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal but that didn't influence the response of the movie.ing successfully in cinemas. Batla House clashed with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal but that didn't influence the response of the movie. Both the movies managed to impress the audience with its success, story, starcast, plot and climax. Batla House has emerged as bright as a star on Sunday and managed to collect Rs 14 crore approximately. Nikkhil Advani's Batla House is on the way to cross Rs 50 crore.

#BatlaHouse shows substantial growth on Day 3... Has been appreciated and that is reflecting in its numbers, despite a strong opponent... Should witness solid growth today [Sun]... Thu 15.55 cr, Fri 8.84 cr, Sat 10.90 cr. Total: ₹ 35.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

According to the recent box office collection, the movie has been able to bag Rs 49.29 crore in four days, approximately. It managed to collect Rs. 35.29 in three days, after it got released on August 15, 2019. The movie is highly appreciated by the audience and the fans are impressed by John Abraham's acting.

#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend... Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong *extended* weekend... Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: ₹ 24.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate, RAW and now Batla House, makes us wonder the feeling of Patriotism in him. He has been walking on the path of these similar themed movies and they are indeed making his career successful.

According to India TV film critic Tripti Karki, "The film attempts to unravel the truth behind the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that took place at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in Delhi. On September 13, 2008, a series of bomb blasts in Delhi claimed over 26 lives and injured over 133 people. An operation was conducted on September 2008 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, who raided a flat in Batla House."

"This John Abraham starrer is a gripping and intense movie, which surely makes for a good Independence Day watch. True to its genre, there is mystery and thriller, which will keep you engaged all the way. "

Watch Batla House official trailer

Also Read: Batla House Movie Review: John Abraham shines in Nikkhil Advani’s investigative drama

Click Here to get Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here to get Latest Lifestyle Updates | Trending News