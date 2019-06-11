Image Source : INSTAGRAM Article 15 Shuru Karein Kya song: Ayushmann Khurrana shares hard-hitting rap that our society needs now

The song from the investigative drama titled, Shuru Karein Kya is the first song from Article 15 which asks a serious question to the youth of India. The song is out now where Ayushmann Khuranna can be seen expressing his anger through the hard-hitting rap.

"A song that our society needs right now! #ShuruKareinKya is out", said Ayushmann Khuranna while sharing Article 15 Shuru Karein Kya song on Instagram.

The video of the song also features four rappers, Kunal Pandagle (Kaam Bhaari), Chaitanya Sharma (Slow Cheetah), Nitin Sharma (Spit Fire) and Deepa Unnikrishnan (DeeMC). It has been composed by Devin 'DLP' Parker and Gingger Shankar.

Anubhav Sinha, director of the film, wanted a rustic touch to the song without texture of any dialect but in pure Hindi. Talking about the song, Anubhav said, "This song is a call to action. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country right away, so the title Shuru Karein Kya."

In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a determined cop who strives for justice for two Dalit women who were gang raped and murdered by men of higher caste. The culprits try to stage the murder as a case of honour killing which makes the protagonist refresh our memories about Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. Article 15 prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann had earlier said in a statement, "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political scenario of our country but very few films project it in an unbiased way. Anubhav is one of those few directors who understands the complexities of our country. I loved his Mulk, the most balanced film on communalism and extremism and and I am really excited to work with him in Article 15."

Article 15 also stars Kumud Mishra, Zeeshan Ayyub, Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat and Ronjini Chakraborty. It is slated to release on June 28.

