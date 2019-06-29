Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s crime-drama earns Rs 4.75 crore

Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 1

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 opened to great reviews this Fridays. The film has managed to charm the critics to the core and the performances in the film are said to be spellbinding. The film mirrors our society to the core and reminds us that our Constitution is under threat and that we are living in ruthless and dangerous times. While Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has received terrific reviews, it will witness tough competition from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh which released last week. While it has been a week that Kabir Singh has hit the theatres but it still holds a strong place on the box office.

Going by the reports in Box Office, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer “Article 15 managed to come out with a fair first day collections of 4.75 crore nett. The film had good evening growth which pushed the film and the collections are far better than the last film of Ayushmann Khurana Andhadhun which opened to 2.45 crore nett.”

This coolly passionate film mostly deals with Ayan's thoughts rather than his life. It provides an involving examination and analysis of the ideas and ideals that consume his every waking moment, which is beautifully captured by his interaction with Aditi. Also, he brings to the fore that Article 15 of the Constitution is way more than mere words to him when he counters his senior (Nassar) who tries to suppress him, during an inquiry. This scene is inspiring and makes you root for Ayan. Every character is well-etched and the actors leave an imprint on your mind with their earnest performances. That's all because the script is so tight and well-packaged with the right amount of seriousness, drama and light-hearted moments. Read full movie review here.

