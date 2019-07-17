Arjun Patiala Song Sip Sip Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon starrer track is upbeat and groovy

Arjun Patiala Song Sip Sip Out

Arjun Patiala is one of the much-awaited movies of this month. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon, the movie promises to tickle your funnybones. The makers of Arjun Patiala dropped the fourth song of the film titled Sip Sip. Lyrics are funny with groovy music, however, it is the picturisation of the song which is eye-catchy. A good mix animation and a couple of comedy scenes make it a complete package. Check out the video of Sip Sip song below.

Earlier, the makers released three tracks- Main Deewana Tera by Guru Randhawa, Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda and Sachiya Mohabbatan crooned by Sachet Parampara.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, Arjun Patiala is a comedy. While Kriti plays a journalist in the flick, Diljit has ben shown as cute cop. The trailer was released on June 19 and the movie will hit the screens on July 26.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Kriti revealed details about the film and her character, "I feel it's a completely different kind of a comedy. It's a slightly spoofy kind of a comedy. I don't think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before. In this film, I am playing the role of a crime journalist who is serious about her profession but in a comic environment. We have tried to give a bit of Punjabi flavour to the film."

Kriti and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh have collaborated for the first time. Sharing her experience of working with Diljit in the film, Kriti said: "It was a really nice experience shooting for the film. We have shot major portions of the film in Chandigarh.

Arjun Patiala Trailer