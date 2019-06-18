Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, Ayushmann Khurrana to join soon

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo", directed by Shoojit Sircar, here. "One done another begun. Travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change and story change. From Lucknow today 'Gulabo Sitabo' and the look? Well, what can I say," Amitabh tweeted on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old has just wrapped up shooting for the thriller "Chehre", which also features Emraan Hashmi. As the legendary actor wrappe dup the film, he took to his blog on the last day and wrote, “needed for all from all to all ..the final day for the moment on this set and the emotions of time spent and the sudden absence of all that worked as a team .. the words of appreciation and the expression of the loss of their company ..” He also shared a number of pictures of his look from the last day of shoot and this goes without saying that he looked amazing in all of them.

On the related note, Gulabo Sitabo also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and will release on April 24, 2020. Written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi of "Vicky Donor", "Piku" and "October" fame, "Gulabo Sitabo" is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. This is the first time Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen with the cine icon.

Talking about the film, director Shoojit Sircar said earlier, "As soon as I read it, I was extremely excited and shared it with Ronnie, my dear friend and producer and to both Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann at the same time." He added, "But everyone including the duo were so enthusiastic to do this script, that they figured their dates and here we are, planning to release it this year. After 'Piku" and 'Vicky Donor', I had been wanting to work with Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place."

