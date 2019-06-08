Aligarh toddler murder: Five times boss lady Sonam Kapoor was savage on Twitter

Sonam Kapoor

Brutal murder of a toddler in Aligarh has sparked a nation-wide outrage. The body of a 2.5-year-old toddler, who was strangulated to death was recovered close to her house in Tappal town on the outskirts of Aligarh, reportedly three days after she went missing. There is widespread condemnation of the heinous act with unanimous demand for severe punishment for the murderers. Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media account to express grief and offer condolences to the family. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher to Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, celebrities expressed their anger on Twitter.

Sonam, who is known to be outspoken and doesn't believe in mincing her words urged people not to spread hate and turn this tragedy into their selfish agenda. ''What has happened to baby **** is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate,'' she tweeted.

The tweet didn't go down well with the filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, a key member of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association (IFTDA), who took to Twitter to write, "Sonam on... you questioned the values of India by tweeting: 'I am Hindustan. I am ashamed. 8-year-old gang-raped and murdered in 'Devi'-sthaan Temple.' And now on... you tweet saying, 'I urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda.' Why this disparity''.

To this, Sonam replied: "Because I practice Hinduism and I believe in Karma." She even gave befitting replies to other social media users who attempted to troll her.

Raising certain issues can’t be labelled as trolling. I have found my peace & love since I was born. I will keep on questioning selective activism of activists with agendas. Wishing U good luck. https://t.co/3Gveg6zTZ9 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 7, 2019

This instance reminds us of other times when the actress was completely savage on Twitter. Sonam's social media game is strong because she is a no-nonsense person and she also knows how to give it back to trolls.

Recently, Sonam responded on Vivek Oberoi's meme on Aishwarya Rai by calling it ''disgusting and classless''. Actually, Vivek drew a sly comparison between poll result and Aishwarya's personal life. Vivek received a lot of flak on Twitter for this post.

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

Earlier, Sonam reacted on a proposed week-long meat ban in Mumbai in 2015. However, she linked misogyny with the ban, which led to trolling but we know her intentions. Right?

Our country is going to remain a 3rd world nation because of the intolerant misogynistic close minded few. https://t.co/JcIDEC3gQE — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 8, 2015

We all know Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista who is known for her experimental sartorial choices. She carries each and every outfit with panache giving zero attention to her haters. Here's how the actress responded when her appearance at an event got blown out of proportion.

sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don't give a damn,I'm proud of my body! https://t.co/zryjBBYI6B — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2017

She didn't leave Trump either. Check out her tweet.