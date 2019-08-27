Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar to play coach Pullela Gopichand in PV Sindhu biopic?

After ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, members of the Indian film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and Karan Johar, took to social media to congratulate the ace shuttler. Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games 21-7, 21-7 to lift the women's singles title in Basel, Switzerland. Now, the latest buzz has it that a biopic on PV Sindhu is being made on PV Sindhu where Akshay Kumar would play coach Pullela Gopichand.

When asked about the same to Pullela Gopichand he said he would be happy if Akshay Kumar plays him in the biopic. "Well, I love Akshay Kumar. If he is doing it, it's fantastic, because he is one of the people I really admire. But I am not sure about it", he was quoted a saying to India Today. Pullela Gopichand also said that Akshay has met Sindhu and encouraged her on several occasions.

Furthermore talking about PV Sindhu's win, he said "Well, it's a great feeling. To have the tag of being the World Champion is phenomenal. Having reached multiple medals, two bronze, two silver, the wait for gold was long but this medal is indeed very special",

Sindhu had earlier won silver and bronze medals at the tournament, but on Sunday she was finally able to get the monkey off her back by winning gold.

"I have seen Sindhu grow as an athlete from a young age. I have never thought about criticism as an issue. The game is competitive and you need to keep improving. You have to ensure there are no mistakes in your game," Gopichand said.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently basking the success of his latest film, 'Mission Mangal' that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within five days. Next, the actor has a plethora of projects in his kitty, he will be seen in 'Laxmmi Bomb', and 'Sooryavanshi' as of now.

