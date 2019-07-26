Akshay Kumar coming on Christmas 2020 with Bachchan Pandey, to clash with Aamir Khan's film

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's films are raining at the box office. The actor who is known for working relentlessly with minimum breaks has announced his next venture titled Bachchan Pandey. Akshay is reuniting with his Housefull 4 producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji for the project. Bachchan Pandey is expected to go on floors earlier in 2020.

Akshay has also released the look of Bachchan Pandey in which we can see him in a rowdy South Indian avatar. With thick gold chains around his neck, bare chest and royal blue lungi, Akshay has already made his fans excited. The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, ''Coming on Christmas 2020! In & As #BachchanPandey In #SajidNadiadwala’s Next, directed by @farhad_samji @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala''.

Now with Bachchan Pandey's release date announcement, it is confirmed that the box office will witness a mighty clash on Christmas 2020. For unversed, Aamir Khan has also locked Christmas 2020 date for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead. It seems that viewers will get a taste of the biggest clash next year on Christmas.

Meanwhile, Akshay is all set to tell the story of our hard-working scientists through multi-starrer Mission Mangal that releases this Independence Day. His madcap Housefull 4 is also slated to release this Diwali. Akshay Kumar was even approached for another Sajid-Farhad movie titled Land Of Lungi, however, he decided to move to Housefull 4. Now reports state that Shah Rukh Khan has been offered the lead role.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in and as Sooryavanshi, which is Rohit Shetty's directorial.