Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ahead of teaser release, Prabhas rides into the world of Saaho in new poster

Baahubali Prabhas is making us excited for the teaser release of his upcoming film Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role. Today, the South sensation took to his social media account to unveil a brand new poster leaving us intrigued all the way.

In the new Saaho poster, Prabhas can be seen riding a bike in an uber cool avatar. "Hey Darlings… Only 1 Day to go, are you ready to ride into the world of Saaho? ‪#SaahoTeaser out tomorrow at 11.23 AM", Prabhas shared the new poster on Instagram.

The highly anticipated teaser of the film is set to arrive on June 14.

An action-thriller film, Saaho is written and directed by Sujeeth, and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and others in pivotal roles. It is being released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

'Saaho' also features Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Aditya Srivastava and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles.

