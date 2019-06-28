After Mouni Roy’s exit, Tamannaah Bhatia to play lead opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan

Mouni Roy fans got excited when the makers of Bole Chudiyan released the posters of the film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, things turn sour and soon reports started to follow that the Naagin actress made an exit from the film last month. Later, the makers went on a quick search for a female lead. The latest buzz suggests that the lead actress has been finalized and she is none other than Tamannaah Bhatia.

The actress confirmed the news in an interview to Bombay Times that she has signed the film and said, "I'm looking forward to this project The script is good, and this is the first time I will be attempting such a multi-layered character in a mainstream Bollywood film. What really caught my attention was the story, which revolves around a relevant issue."

Mouni Roy’s exit from the film became quite controversial. She bid goodbye after her disagreements with producer of the film Rajesh Bhatia who called the actress “unprofessional and irresponsible.” However, Mouni’s spokesperson revealed that she had to leave the film “because of the discrepancies in it.” It was previously being said that Shraddha Kapoor will sign the film but now Tamannaah has been finalized.

Talking about her role, the actress said, “My character is authentic and quite contrary to what I am in reality. It’s something I will be experimenting for the very first time.” Even Nawazuddin said a word about her and said, Nawaz said in a statement, “I’m so happy and satisfied with this casting and looking forward to work with Tamannaah. I feel she is the correct and the perfect choice for this role.” The director Shamas Siddiqui added, “Tamannaah has that spark in her eyes and dedication which I was looking for in my heroine.”

The film is being helmed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui. As per current track, the film will go on floors in July.