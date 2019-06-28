Abhinay Deo reveals the trailer of sports-drama film Doosra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhinay Deo's sports-drama Doosra starring Plabita Barthakur and Ankur Vikal

Abhinay Deo, who has delivered unique and acclaimed films like Blackmail, Delhi Belly and Gulab Gang, has now chosen another out of the box subject for his upcoming film Doosra. On July 13, 2002, is a date when the then cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly and his young team celebrated India's win in the NatWest Series. Showcasing the influence of the cricket captain on the young minds of the country is Abhinay in his upcoming sports drama titled "Doosra".

The rrailer of sports drama "Doosra" is out and its director Abhinay Deo says it's a film that is very special to him.

"A film that is very special to me. 'Doosra' - the story of India's iconic 2002 victory as seen through the eyes of a young girl. Story and screenplay by my friend Agnello Dias. Executive producers Masha and Rohan Sajdeh," Abhinay tweeted on Thursday.

Stars Plabita Borthakur Ankur Vikal Krishna gokani samidha guru

The first poster of the film gives a sneak peek into the multi-layered story told through the eyes of a young girl who chooses a different route for freedom.

It is a socio-sports drama that marks courage and freedom of expression through one incident that gave Indians the feeling of liberation. Set in the '90s and the early 2000s, the story brings together two vastly different narratives to stand up and stand out, driven by Ganguly's iconic T-shirt removal at the stadium.

"Sourav Ganguly marked the end of an era, the end of the submission. His one move at the NatWest final was so powerful and brought such a huge paradigm shift in our thinking. This film captures this through the life of a girl living in a patriarchal family suppressed by society and societal obligations," Abhinay said in a statement.

"The poster of the film is only the first look. There are several more layers that audiences will understand once they watch the trailer," he added.

Actors Plabita Borthakur who is well known for her work in films like PK and Lipstick Under My Burkha and Ankur Vikal is known for his role in film Slumdog Millionaire play the principal characters in "Doosra".

Here is the trailer of Doosra