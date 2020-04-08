Image Source : INSTA/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan to provide free meals to frontline workers, medical staff in fight against coronavirus

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has pledged to provide free meals to the frontline workers, doctors and medical staff. Along with the healthcare workers, the actor has also committed to providing food to the poor people for a week who are without home or jobs. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor took to Instagram to share a note which read, "With each passing day of being lockdown at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week I have committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs."

He further said he will provide meals to all the doctors and medical staff at hospitals through the non-profit organisation, Taj Public Service Welfare Trust.

"I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I've committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals.

"All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can," the actor said.

Varun Dhawan had earlier pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-Cares Fund to help the battle against Covid-19. “I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain,” he wrote in a tweet.

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

